New Delhi, September 26, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, shook the Gulmarg region of Jammu and Kashmir today.

A bulletin issued by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 34.70 N and 74.22E, occurred at 1202 hours at a focal depth of 10 km.

