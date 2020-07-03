Minor earthquake shakes Delhi, parts of NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana

New Delhi, July 3, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shook Delhi, other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) and some areas of Rajasthan and Haryana this evening.

A bulletin from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake occurred at 1900 hours and had its epicentre in Rajasthan, some 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana.

The tremors were felt in many parts of the national NCR as well as Rajasthan and Rajasthan and several people reported on social media that they lasted for quite a few seconds.

