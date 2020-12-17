Minor earthquake shakes Delhi, other parts of National Capital Region

New Delhi, December 17, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, shook Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region late tonight.

A bulletin from the National Center for Seismology said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 28.19 N and longitude 76.67 E, near Rewari, 46 km south-west of Gurugram, in Haryana, occurred at 23.46 hours at a focal depth of 25 km.

People in different parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas took to Twitter to report that they felt strong tremors for several seconds.

Some people ran out of their buildings as a precautionary measure.

NNN