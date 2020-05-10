Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.5 recorded in Delhi

New Delhi, May 10, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, was recorded near Delhi this afternoon, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 28.8 degrees North and longitude 77.2 East, about 20 km north of Delhi, occurred at 1345 hours at a focal depth of 5 km, an NCS bulletin said.

On April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded near Delhi, folowed by a milder quake, measuring 2.7, on the following day.

