Minor earthquake of magnitude 3 shakes Faridabad near Delhi

New Delhi, June 3, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale, shook the Faridabad area of Haryana and its surroundings, including Delhi and Noida, late tonight, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 28.4N and longitude 77.5E, 18 km east of Faridabad, occurred at 2242 hours at a focal depth of 4 km, a bulletin from the NCS said.

