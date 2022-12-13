Ministry of Civil Aviation asks airlines to deploy adequate manpower for decongestion at airports

New Delhi, December 13, 2022

The Ministry of Civil Aviation today asked all airines to deploy adequate manpower at airports to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers.

The directive came in a letter sent by the Ministry to the airlines in the wake of complaints of overcrowding and chaos at the Delhi airport.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours, leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.

"Scheduled airlines are, therefore, advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports," the letter said.

"Besides the above, airlines are requested to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates," the letter added.

The letter has been sent a day after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi airport following the continuing complaints about long queues at the entry gates, the airline check-in counters and the security check points.

Scindia had told journalists later that several steps would be taken to improve the situation, including the opening up of a couple of more entry gates and increasing the number of security check points.

Airlines were also told to do their part, while the airport operators were asked to put up digital display boards at the entry gates about the wait time at each gate.

A command centre will monitor crowding at the gates in real time and ushers will be displayed to guide passengers.

IANS adds:

The action plan also included an analysis of the manpower requirements at immigration counters and it will be undertaken immediately, and if need be, additional manpower will be deployed.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has summoned the airport chief to discuss the matter on December 15.

The panel headed by MP Vijaysai Reddy has summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and Chairman of the Association of Private Airport Operators on Thursday to hear their views on the "development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues pertaining to civil enclaves in defence airports", according to the notice issued for the meeting.

