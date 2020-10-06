Minimum Qualifying Service requirement scrapped for defence personnel Enhanced Family Pension

New Delhi, October 6, 2020

The requirement of continuous qualifying service of 7 years for grant of Ordinary Family Pension at an enhanced rate to the next of kin of Defence Forces personnel has been scrapped, the Defence Ministry announced today.

Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate is calculated at the rate of 50% of last Emoluments and Ordinary Family pension is calculated at 30% of last Emoluments. Ordinary Family Pension at an enhanced rate is payable for 10 years without any upper age limit from the date following the date of death of the personnel in service.

Where service personnel dies after release/ retirement/ discharge/ invalid with a pension, Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate is granted for a period of 7 years from the date of death or up to attaining the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.

The requirement of continuous qualifying service of 7 years was done away with effect from October 1, 2019, the Ministry said.

Further, in the case of Defence Forces personnel who died within ten years before the 1st day of October 2019 without completing continuous service of 7 years, the family will also be eligible for family pension at the enhanced rate, it added.

