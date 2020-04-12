Mild tremors felt in Delhi, NCR region

New Delhi, April 12, 2020

A mild earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) this evening.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in several areas of Delhi and Noida, among other places in the NCR.

The National Centre for Seismology said the quake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, occurred at 1745 hours. Its epicentre was about 12 km north-northeast of New Delhi and it had a focal depth of 6.5 km, it said.

Many people in Delhi rushed out of their apartments into the open as a precautionary measure.

