MiG-29K crashes in Arabian Sea, 1 pilot missing

Mumbai, November 27, 2020

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea ditched on Monday evening, officials said here on Friday.

One of the two pilots on board has been rescued while the other pilot is still missing.

A search operation by air and surface units is in progress to find the second pilot.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident which happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday and further details are awaited.

IANS