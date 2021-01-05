MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, pilot ejects safely

New Delhi, January 5, 2021

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Suratgarh Air Base in Rajasthan on Tuesday soon after taking off, officials said.

The Indian Air Force said that the pilot is safe and an enquiry has been initiated. The incident took place at 8.15 p.m.

As soon as the aircraft took off, it developed a technical glitch after which the pilot ejected. The pilot landed safely and thereafter, emergency measures were taken.

IANS