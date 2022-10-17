MHA suspends senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain on charges of grave misconduct

New Delhi, October 17, 2022

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today placed Jitendra Narain, former Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, under suspension with immediate effect on charges of grave misconduct.

Narain is an officer of the 1990 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), AGMUT Cadre.

An official press release said the Ministry received a report on October 16 from Andaman & Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by Narain, the then Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and others.

"As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of official position on the part of Sh. Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law. Accordingly, Sh. Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990) has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him.

"The Government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women. An FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the SIT of Andaman & Nicobar Police," the release added.

NNN