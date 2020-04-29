MHA says there will be 'considerable relaxations' in lockdown restrictions in many districts from May 4

New Delhi, April 29, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today said there would be "considerable relations" in many districts in the new guidelines to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that will come into effect from May 4.

Details in this regard would be announced in the coming days, the Ministry said.

This statement from the MHA came after it held a comprehensive review meeting on the nationwide lockdown that has been in place across the country, first for 21 days from March 25 to April 14 and then for 19 days from April 15 which will end on May 3.

There is general expectation that the Government would continue with social distancing requirements and many of the other measures for some more time and also announce some easing of restrictions, especially in the green zones, which are districts where no cases have been reported for some time.

"It was noted that there have been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation because of the lockdown till now. To ensure that the gains of the lockdown are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines must be observed strictly till 3rd May," a press release from MHA said late tonight.

"New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which would give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this would be communicated in the days to come," the release added.

NNN