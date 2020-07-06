MHA permits conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions

New Delhi, July 6, 2020

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary, today permitted conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions.

An official press release said the final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities.

They will have to also adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the release added.

