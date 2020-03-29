MHA initiates disciplinary proceedings against four Delhi govt. officials

New Delhi, March 29, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs today said that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against four officers of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi for dereliction of duty regarding containment of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

An official press release said that it had been brought to the notice of the competent authority that the officers, who were responsible for ensuring strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Managment Act 2005 regarding containment of spread of COVID-19, had prima facie failed to do so.

"These officers have failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19," it said, adding that, due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority had initiated disciplinary proceedings against them.

The officers include the Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department and the Principal Secretary, Finance, GNCTD & Divisional Commissioner, who have been suspended with immediate effect.

The other two officers -- the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Land Buildings Departments and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Seelampur -- have been issued show cause notices.

