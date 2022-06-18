MHA decides to reserve 10% vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers

New Delhi, June 18, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today said it had decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers who complete four years under the Agnipath scheme announced by the Government for recruitment to the Armed Forces.

The Home Minister’s Office said on Twitter that the MHA had also decided to give three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

"Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit," the Ministry said.

In the scheme announced by the Government on June 14, youth, to be known as Agniveers, will be enrolled to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

They would be given an attractive customised monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid a one-time "SevaNidhi" package.

Under the scheme, the Agniveers will, in the first year, get a customised monthly package of Rs 30,000, out of which they will get Rs 21,000 (70%) in hand, while the remaining 9,000 will go as their contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund. There will be a matching contribution of Rs 9,000 by the Government of India.

The monthly package will go up to Rs 33,000; Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000 in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year, respectively, with matching increases in the contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund.

On exit after four years, the Agniveers will get a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh, including interest accumulated on the amount as per the applicable interest rates.

The Seva Nidhi package will be exempt from income tax. There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits. Agniveers will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year. They will form a distinct rank in the Armed Forces, different from any other existing ranks.

Upon the completion of the four years of service, based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces from time to time, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria including performance during their four-year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

The announcement of the new scheme has led to widespread protests and violence by youth across the country.

NNN