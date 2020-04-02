MHA blacklists 960 foreigners on tourist visas for involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities

New Delhi, April 2, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today blacklisted 960 foreigners, who are present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

The decision has been taken under the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official press release said.

‪MHA has also directed Directors General of Police (DGsP) of all concerned States/UTs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi to take necessary legal action against all such violators, on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Yesterday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had asked the States to complete contract tracing of Tablighi Jamaat conference participants on a war footing following the detection of a large number of people affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) among them.

At a meeting with Chief Secretaries/DGPs of the States to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation through video conferencing, Gauba stressed the importance of intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants as the dispersal of the participants all over the country has increased the risk of the virus spreading.

Gauba also said the foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamat had violated visa conditions and asked the States to initiate action for violation of visa conditions against them and the organizers of the event.

