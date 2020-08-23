MHA asks States to ensure unhindered movement of persons and goods and services during Unlock-3

New Delhi, August 23, 2020

The Centre has asked the States to ensure that no restrictions are imposed on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods and services during the present prevailing Unlock-3 guidelines.

In a communication to Chief Secretaries of all States on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that it has been reported that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/States.

Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-State movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting supply of goods and services, the letter said.

The MHA said such restrictions at local level imposed by District Administrations or by States amounted to violation of the guidelines issued by the MHA under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Drawing attention to the MHA’s order dated July 29, 2020 specifying Guidelines for Unlock-3, the communication reiterated that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and Intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements. This includes movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries, it added.

NNN