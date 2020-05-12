MHA asks States to ensure smooth movement of medical professionals, opening of private clinics, labs

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the States to ensure smooth movement of medical professionals and opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and laboratories for meeting public health requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting on Sunday through video conference at which the issue of restrictions being imposed by some States and Union Territories (UTs) on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical personnel was flagged.

In pursuance of this meeting, MHA has written to the States and UTs pointing out that unhindered movement of all medical professionals was essential for meeting public health requirements and saving precious human lives.

Any restriction on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services, it added.

The communication emphasized that all State/ UT Governments should ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, para medical, sanitation personnel and ambulances. This would help in rendering all COVID and non-COVID medical services to patients without any constraints.

It was also stated that the inter-State movement of all above mentioned professionals may be facilitated by the States/UTs. All private clinics, nursing homes and labs, with all their medical professional and staff should be allowed to open. This would facilitate in catering to all patients, COVID and non-COVID emergencies, without any hindrance and relieve the burden on hospitals.

