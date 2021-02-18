'Metroman' E Sreedharan all set to join party: Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, February 18, 2021

In a surprise move, the Kerala state unit of the BJP appears to have managed a prized catch, with its state president K. Surendran announcing on Thursday that E. Sreedharan, the former Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), known popularly as 'Metroman', will be joining the party.

"Metroman has informed that he will be joining the BJP by taking the party membership when the state-wide yatra (led by Surendran) reaches Malappurram district (the home district of Sreedharan)," said Surendran.

Surendran's state-wide yatra begins next week from Kasargode.

The 88-year-old hugely popular engineer known for his widespread contribution in the fields of building iconic infrastructure projects, is yet to make his statement on the announcement of Surendran, but has said he will do so on.

"It's our desire that Metroman contests the upcoming assembly polls and we have proposed it to him," added Surendran.

Sreedharan is presently leading a retired life at his home.

Apart from the Delhi Metro, Sreedharan was also associated with the Kochi Metro project.

IANS