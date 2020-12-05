Metro Railway, Kolkata to run 204 train services from December 7

New Delhi, December 5, 2020

Kolkata Metro has decided to run additional services and extend timings of its services from December 7, increasing the daily services to 204 from 190 at present.

The first service will start from both ends, from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash, at 0700 hrs instead of 0800 hrs and from Noapara at 0709 hrs instead of 0809 hrs.

From Monday onwards, the last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 2130 hrs instead of 2100 hrs and from Noapara at 2125 hrs instead of 2055 hrs. Services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

For senior citizens, women and children (below 15 years), e-pass will not be required throughout the day. For all other passengers, an e-pass will not be required in between 0700 hrs to 0830 hrs in the morning and 2000 hrs onwards in the evening. No token will be issued, only smart Card shall be used.

NNN