Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua, says report

New Delhi, May 25, 2021

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, has reportedly gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda, media reports said.

The Commissioner of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlee Rodney, said the force is currently following up on the whereabouts of the Indian businessman who is rumoured to be missing at this time, local media outlet antiguanewsroom.com reported.

Choksi, an accused in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Barbuda since January 4, 2018.

He obtained his citizenship for Antigua and Barbuda via the citizenship by investment programme.

IANS