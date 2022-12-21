Matsya 6000 to carry three personnel to 6000-metre depth for exploration of deep-sea resources

New Delhi, December 21, 2022

The Samudrayaan mission is aimed at sending three personnel to a depth of 6000 metres in a submersible vehicle called "Matsya 6000" for the exploration of deep-sea resources like minerals, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha today.

In a written reply to a question, he said the mission is expected to be realised by the year 2026.

The submersible vehicle is being designed and developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. It has an endurance of 12 hours under normal operation and 96 hours in case of emergency for human safety.

The design of the vehicle is completed and the realisation of various components of the vehicle is in progress. The manned submersible facilitates the direct observation by humans in exploring mineral resources rich in nickel, cobalt, rare earths, manganese, etc., and the collection of samples, which can be used for analysis, the Minister said.

Apart from the scientific research and technological empowerment as the benefits, the mission has immediate spin-offs in the form of underwater engineering innovations in asset inspection, tourism and the promotion of ocean literacy, he said.

"The development of a 6000 m depth-rated Integrated Mining Machine and unmanned vehicles (tethered and automated) will enable the exploration of deep-sea resources and biodiversity assessment," the Minister added.

