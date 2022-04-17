Massive security deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after Saturday's violence

New Delhi, April 17, 2022

A huge deployment of security personnel has been made in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Sunday following violent clashes between two groups during a "Shobha yatra" on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti last evening.

Apart from the Delhi Police, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and other forces also have been deployed in the C block of Jahangirpuri and the adjoining areas for maintaining law and order.

Besides, senior officials of the Delhi Police are also camping in the locality and maintaining a strict vigil on the situation.

In the C block, police personnel can be seen at every street and people have been cautioned against stepping out unnecessarily. As a precautionary measure, even the shops have been shut.

"Situation in the area has been improving and soon normalcy will be restored in the locality, " a senior police official said, adding that the police and administration are talking to the elders of society to defuse the tension.

The elders of the society have also been appealing to both communities to restore peace in the areas.

Describing the violence "most unfortunate," the Imam (religious head) of local mosque Salahuddin said that that the youths have been urged to make efforts to restore the peace and normalcy in the area.

"We have made appeals to the community during the morning payers not to respond to any rumour or any provocative statements. We have been living here together since many years and will continue to do so in the future also," Salahuddin told IANS.

However, allegations and counter-allegations were doing the rounds when this IANS correspondent talked to people residing in the area but everyone hoped that peace would be restored at the earliest.

The police and local administration are also making appeals to people not to respond to rumours.

IANS