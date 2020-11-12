Maoist hideout busted in Odisha, grenades and ammunition seized

Bhubaneswar, November 12, 2020

Security forces have busted a Maoist hideout in Odisha's Malkangiri district and seized a cache of grenades and other ammunition, an official said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF), and Border Security Force (BSF) at Arapadar-Andrapalli villages in Swabhiman Anchal under Jodambo police jurisdiction.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) R D Khilari said 148 rounds of ammunition, 14 grenades, 2 landmines, 13 electronic detonators and other articles were seized from the Maoist hideout.

The SP said that the seized explosives are suspected to belong to cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee and was intended for use in subversive actions against civilians and security forces.

Further combing and search operations are on in the area.

"The BSF, SOG and DVF of Malkangiri seized ammunition, hand grenades, landmines and other incriminating material of Maoists from a dump. Great leadership by SP MKG. Very heartening to know all the forces acting in tandem in the LWE areas. Keep up the good work," tweeted Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay.

IANS