Many colonies in rain-battered Hyderabad remain under water

Hyderabad, October 15, 2020

Many colonies in Hyderabad and suburbs remained under water on Thursday even as Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel continued rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

Clear skies provided respite to the city battered by heavy rains in the intervening night of October 13-14 but the areas abutting overflowing lakes and drains remained inundated while traffic on damaged highways is yet to be restored.

Personnel of the Army, the NDRF and Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued rescue and relief works in the worst-affected areas. People trapped in marooned houses were being shifted to safe places through boats.

One of the worst floods in the city's history has so far claimed 19 lives while five others are missing.

Colonies in Chandrayangutta in the old city of Hyderabad, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh on the banks of Musi river, Uppal and Vanasthalipuram on the city outskirts are still under the flood waters.

Following release of surplus water from Himayat Sagar upstream, Musi river was flowing dangerously at Moosarambagh, flooding adjacent areas.

Officials were working to save Palle Cheru lake from breach at Mailardevpally. Sand bags were arranged to strengthen the embankment. Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar were supervising the efforts.

People living in areas surrounding the lake were alerted to move to safe places. A part of the bund had breached following heavy rains on Tuesday night, inundating Ali Nagar area.

Eight members of a family were washed away while trying to wade through flood water in Ali Nagar on Wednesday. Bodies of three people were found while the search was on for others.

Some colonies in Manikonda area were also inundated due to an overflowing Firangi nala. With cellars of the buildings completely submerged, residents of the apartments were waiting for help.

Several colonies in Uppal, Boduppal, Ramanthapur, Peerzadiguda and Ghatkesar also remained inundated.

Road connectivity to many areas in the city remained disrupted due to inundation. Traffic is also yet to be restored on the highways. Authorities were trying to repair the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway which was badly damaged at Gaganpahad.

The state government has already declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non essential services within Outer Ring Road (ORR) with work from home advisory.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will review the flood situation in Hyderabad and other parts of the state at a high-level meeting to be held later in the day.

The Chief Minister asked all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the State government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods in the State.

