Manmohan Singh's health improving: AIIMS

New Delhi, October 15, 2021

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's health condition is improving, sources at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Friday.

An AIIMS official told IANS that Singh's health condition was "improving now from the infection caused by fever".

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is improving now. He is on IVs to address the weakness," he said.

He added that Singh was not on ventilator support and his health condition was "recovering gradually".

Singh was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited him on Thursday morning and enquired about his health in detail.

The former Prime Minister is being treated by a team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Nitish Nayak.

Singh had tested positive for Covid infection in April this year during the second wave of the pandemic and had been admitted to the AIIMS then.

IANS