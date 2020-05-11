Manmohan Singh tests negative for COVID-19, shifted out of ICU

New Delhi, May 11, 2020

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS and his COVID-19 test result has returned negative.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Sunday after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, sources said.

Singh was brought to the AIIMS at 8.45 p.m. on Saturday. The former Prime Minister was subjected to several medical tests, including the one to determine whether he was infected with the deadly coronavirus. He is under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

IANS