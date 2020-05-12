Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, a source said.

Singh was brought to the AIIMS on Sunday at 8.45 p.m.

According to AIIMS sources, Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to new medication and complained of chest pain and breathlessness, sources said.

The senior Congress leader was under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak and was kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

He was also tested for COVID-19, whose result was negative and he was shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward on Monday.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

