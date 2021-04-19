Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for Covid

New Delhi, April 19, 2021

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Dr Singh, 88, has been admitted to the Trauma Centre at the hospital, said sources.

Wishes came in as the news spread.

"Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said: "Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery."

"My prayers for the speedy recovery and good health of Former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh who has tested positive for #Covid19. May he get well soon and continue to guide us all with his experience and wisdom," Congress's Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar.

