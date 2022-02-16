Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence, detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi, February 16, 2022

An unidentified person was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police after he tried to enter the residence of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"The unidentified man tried to enter the NSA Ajit Doval's residence, however, he was stopped by the security forces," official sources said.

It was learnt that the detained man hails from Bengaluru.

"Further investigations are underway," the source added.

IANS