Maken appointed as Congress General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan

New Delhi, August 16, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today appointed former Union Minister Ajay Maken as the party's General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan.

He will succeed Avinash Pandey, who held the post, with immediate effect, a press release from the party said.

Gandhi also constituted a three-member committee consisting of party Treasurer and her close aide Ahmed Patel, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Maken to oversee and follow up on the smooth resolution of the recent issues that had cropped up in the Congress unit in Rajasthan.

The Congress had said on August 10 that such a committee would be set up to hear the grievances of then sulking party leader Sachin Pilot and MLAs close to him.

The differences between Pilot, who was then Deputy Chief Minister and also Rajasthan Congress chief, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, which came out into the open in mid-July had led to a month-long crisis in the state unit of the party.

The deadlock ended after a meeting between Pilot and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Genera Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on August 10.

At that meeting, Pilot had "experssed his grievances in detail", the party had said.

"They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion," the statement had said, adding that Pilot had committed to work in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Following that, Sonia Gandhi had decided that the AICC would constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof, the statement had added.

Pilot's revolt had posed a threat to the Gehlot government but, after the rapprochment between the Chief Minister and his former deputy, it won a vote of confidence in the Assembly on August 14.

NNN