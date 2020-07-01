'Make in India' ventilators supplied to States meet all prescribed norms, says Health Ministry

New Delhi, July 1, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today said the ventilators supplied to States and Union Territories meet all the prescribed norms.

The Ministry was responding to some media reports that the Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) mode was not available in the ventilators supplied by the Union Government.

“The “Make in India” ventilators supplied to the States and UTs, including Delhi, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are meant for ICUs. The technical specifications for these COVID ventilators have been laid down by a Technical Committee of domain knowledge experts headed by the Director-General Health Services (DGHS), MoHFW against which the ventilators have been procured and supplied. The ventilators procured and supplied comply with these specifications,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States/ UTs are complying with the requirements as per the specifications laid down by the Technical Committee. These cost-effective, made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications. The ventilators are being supplied along with User Manuals and Feedback Forms which must be referred to for clarity, it added.

