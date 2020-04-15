Mahindra Logistics’ Alyte launches free emergency cab services in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 15, 2020

After successfully launching this free service in five cities within seven days, Mahindra Logistics (MLL), one of India's largest 3PL solution providers, announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will extend the emergency cab services for those affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai.

"After successful launches in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Kochi, a special fleet will assist in non-medical emergency transportation in Mumbai," a press release from the company said.

Alyte will provide these services through a dedicated fleet focused on senior citizens, disabled individuals, expecting mothers, and so on, who are unable to secure transport for essential services like shopping essentials and medication, visits to banks, post offices and periodic medical visits.

They will also provide these services to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services. Interested groups may contact Mahindra Logistics’ dedicated helpline on 9867097665 to avail the services in Mumbai, the release said.

The service will operate 24x7 in close collaboration with Commissioner of Police (North and West Zones) within the city limits of Mumbai.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. said, "These are difficult and unprecedented times for our society. It requires a combined effort from all the stakeholders to combat the crisis. The Government has been taking commendable actions to fight this and with the support from the Mumbai Police, we will continue to support these efforts in all the possible manner. During this period, we have found that people are struggling with transport during emergency requirements. This service will help provide a solution with cars which meet all our standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety. We encourage members of the community to maintain strict social distancing and venture out only when absolutely required."

