Senior citizen couple killed in Mumbai house crash

Mumbai, August 15, 2022

A senior citizen couple was killed when the ceiling of a dilapidated building crashed in Mulund East suburb here late on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The tragedy struck the ground-plus 2-storey privately owned Motichhaya Building in Nanepada area of the north-eastern Mumbai suburb around 9 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Devashankar N. Shukla, 93 and his wife Arkniben, 87.

They were rushed to the Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, said the BMC.

IANS