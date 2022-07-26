Mumbai

One coach of Mumbai suburban train derails at CSMT platform, no injuries

NetIndian News Network

Mumbai, July 26, 2022

A coach of a suburban train (PL-61) derailed after it touched the dead end of Platform 1 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) while leaving the station this morning but no one was injured in the incident.

Central Railway officials said one trolley of the rear-end coach had derailed in the incident, which occurred at 0939 hours.

They said Harbour line trains are running from Platform No. 2 at CSMT and slightly behind schedule.

"Rerailment of the derailed coach is on. Main line services (CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat-Khopoli/Kasara are running as per their schedule," they added.

NNN

Mumbai
Central Railway
Suburban train
Coach derails
Chhatrapati Shivaj Maharaj Terminus
CSMT

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in