One coach of Mumbai suburban train derails at CSMT platform, no injuries

Mumbai, July 26, 2022

A coach of a suburban train (PL-61) derailed after it touched the dead end of Platform 1 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) while leaving the station this morning but no one was injured in the incident.

Central Railway officials said one trolley of the rear-end coach had derailed in the incident, which occurred at 0939 hours.

They said Harbour line trains are running from Platform No. 2 at CSMT and slightly behind schedule.

"Rerailment of the derailed coach is on. Main line services (CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat-Khopoli/Kasara are running as per their schedule," they added.

