Maharashtra sees new high of 31 COVID-19 deaths in single day, cases cross 9,000

Mumbai, April 28, 2020

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded its highest number of coronvirus (COVID-19) deaths -- 31 -- in a single day, eclipsing the 27 notched on Monday, health officials said.

The state also recorded a massive 729 new patients, taking the total of infected persons from 8,590 to 9,318 so far.

With the large number of fatalities, the state toll touched 400, up from 369 on Monday.

Of the deaths, 25 were recorded in Mumbai, the city's highest ever, taking its toll from 219 to 244, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up from 5,776 to 6,169 with 393 new cases.

Dharavi gave a fresh shock with the number of positive cases shooting up from 288 to 330 and 19 deaths till date.

Pune recorded 2 fresh fatalities, while Jalgaon notched 4 deaths.

Among the 31 dead, there were 16 men and 15 women, and nearly two-thirds of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The state government announced the closure of Mantralaya for two days from Wednesday to sanitise the entire building at Nariman Point.

This follows a positive case reported from the building which has led to several staffers being quarantined, though officials declined to comment on the issue.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday announced it has kept all middle-aged police personnel off duties including those above 52 with serious diseases and all policemen above the age of 55 after the city force recorded 3 deaths in the past three days.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 263 of the total COVID-19 deaths and 7,223 patients.

Pune Division follows at a distant second slot with 89 fatalities and 1,288 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 27 deaths and 313 positive cases, followed by Akola Division with 9 deaths and 155 patients, overtaking Nagpur's 139 patients and one fatality.

On the positive side, 106 fully cured patients returned home on Tuesday, taking the number of those discharged to 1,388.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine shot up from 145,677 to 155,170 and those in institutional quarantine increased from 9,399 to 9,917, and the state's containment zones increased from 572 to 664.

As many as 9,361 surveillance squads have fanned out to survey a population of nearly 3.83 million around the state.

IANS