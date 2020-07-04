Maharashtra reports new highs of 295 COVID-19 deaths, 7,074 new cases

Mumbai, July 4, 2020

Maharashtra today recorded new highs of 295 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and a staggering 7,074 new cases of infection in a single day, health officials said.

With these, the total number of cases in the state so far has crossed the 2-lakh mark to reach 200,063 while the death toll has climbed to 8,671 -- both the highest amongst all states in the country.

The previous high of 248 deaths in a 24-hour period was reported on June 23.

The recovery rate in the state fell marginally from 54.24 per cent a day earlier to 54.02 per cent, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 4.33 per cent.

The Health Department said that, of the total cases declared till date, 83,295 are active cases, which is lower than the number of cured patients.

On the positive side, 3,395 cured patients returned home on Saturday, taking the total discharge cases to 108,082.

Of the total 295 fatalities on Saturday, Thane alone notched 179 deaths, outstripping Mumbai for the first time since the pandemic broke out.

Mumbai notched 68 fatalities, pulling up the city's death toll to 4,830, whereas the number of coronavirus patients in the metropolis shot up by 1,163 cases to touch 83,237.

Besides Thane's 179 and Mumbai's 68, 15 deaths were reported in Pune, 9 in Solapur, 7 in Jalgaon, 6 in Aurangabad, 5 in Palghar, 3 in Akola, 2 in Latur, and 1 in Yavatmal.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (Thane division) continues to be tense as deaths and cases continue to pile up, with a total of 6,312 Covid-19 fatalities and a whopping 4,045 new patients pushing up the number of positive cases to 141,828 so far.

Thane cases have shot up to 45,833 with 1,254 fatalities to emerge as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district comes third with 26,956 patients and 841 deaths till now.

Even the Pune division (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) fell way behind Thane and the MMR with 31,336 patients and 1,181 fatalities on Saturday.

The next major area of concern is Nashik division with 573 fatalities and 10,897 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 312 deaths and 7,360 cases, and finally Akola division with 143 fatalities and 2,990 cases.

Kolhapur division has notched 55 deaths and 2,250 patients, Latur division had 51 fatalities and 1,174 cases, and finally Nagpur division recorded 19 deaths and 2,118 cases.

Among the eight divisions in the state, only Kolhapur and Nagpur recorded zero fatalities on Satuday, though there were new corona cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from yesterday's 589,448 to 596,038, while those in institutional quarantine decreased from 42,371 to 41,566 on Saturday.

IANS