Maharashtra reports new high of 515 COVID deaths, more than 20,000 new cases

Mumbai, September 15, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported a new high of 515 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 20,482 new cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the state.

The 515 deaths is the highest in a single day for any state in india so far and take the toll in Maharashtra past the 30,000-mark to 30,409.

The total number of cases in the state so far has risen to 1,097,856, the highest among all states.

The previous high in terms of deaths in a 24-hour period -- 495 -- was recorded on September 10. The highest number of fresh cases of infection -- 24,886 -- was reported on September 11.

A bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said 19,423 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after full recovery, taking the total number of discharged patients to 775,273, making for a recovery rate of 70.62%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.77%.

As many as 1,734,164 people are currently in home quarantine in the state while 37,225 are in institutional quarantine.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in the state stood at 291,797 as of today, the bulletin said.

Of the 515 deaths reported today, Nagpur accounted for 88, followed by 60 in Thane, 50 in Pune, 49 each in Mumbai and Kolhapur, 38 in Sangli, 22 each in Ahmednagar and Jalgaon, 16 in Solapur, 14 in Raigad, 13 in Latur, 10 each in Palghar, Nashik and Aurangabad, 7 each in Satara, Beed and Gondia, 6 each in Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Nanded and Bhandara, 5 in Yavatmal, 2 each in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Jalna, and 1 each in Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur.

The day witnessed a sharp spike in fatalities in Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Solapur, even as seven districts in the state reported zero deaths.

Restricted in the sub-50 range for the past 35 days, with 49 fatalities, Mumbai's death toll increased to 8,230 while the number of cases of infection in the city shot up by 1,586 to 173,596.

Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) saw fatalities shooting up by 133 to 14,263 and 4,556 new infectees, which took the total number of cases so far to 408,774.

Pune district's COVID cases touched 239,481 till date with the fatalities increasing from 4,838 a day earlier to 4,888 today.

Thane district, on the third spot (after Pune and Mumbai), witnessed 160,683 cases while the death toll increased to 4,361.

With another 73 fatalities, Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased to 6,481 while the case tally zoomed up by 5,814 to 293,803.

Nashik circle recorded 2,983 fatalities and 141,597 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle's 2,053 deaths and 69,451 cases, and Nagpur circle's 1,625 deaths and 70,144 cases.

Latur circle edged out Aurangabad circle to climb to the 6th spot with 1,128 deaths and 41,484 cases, Aurangabad circle had 1,120 fatalities and 42,959 cases, followed by Akola division with 649 deaths and 28,527 cases.

(With inputs from IANS)

