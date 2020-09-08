Maharashtra reports new high of 423 COVID-19 deaths, 16,429 fresh cases of infection

Mumbai, September 8, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, reported a new high of 423 deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16,429 fresh cases of infection on Monday, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state due to the deadly virus has crossed the 27,000-mark to touch 27,027 while the total number of cases of infection so far has risen to 923,641.

Both the numbers are the highest among all states in India.

Monday's new cases were much lower than the record 23,350 cases registered on the previous day, September 6.

The previous high in terms of deaths in a 24-hour period was 422, reported on August 18.

A bulletin issued by the State Public Health Department said 14,922 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after full recovery, taking the total number of those discharged so far to 6,59,322, making for a recovery rate of 71.38%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.93%.

Currently, 15,17,066 people are in home quarantine in the state and 38,349 are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

According to it, there were 236,934 active cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday.

IANS adds:

Of the new fatalities, Nagpur led the state with a staggering 152 deaths, followed by 41 in Pune, 34 in Raigad, 31 in Mumbai, 22 in Thane, 18 in Kolhapur, 16 in Chandrapur, 14 in Solapur, and 13 in Latur.

There were also nine deaths in Beed, seven each in Dhule, Jalgaon, Satara, Sangli, Aurangabad, and Nanded, five each in Ratnagiri and Osmanabad, four in Nashik, three each in Palghar and Buldhana, two each in Akola and Gondia, and one each in Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Jalna, Parbhani, and Yavatmal, besides two from other states/foreigners.

Mumbai circle has recorded 13,399 fatalities and 366,100 cases, followed by Pune circle with 5,757 deaths and 245,804 total cases, Nashik circle with 2,578 fatalities and 116,067 cases, Kolhapur circle with 1,555 deaths and 54,508 cases, Nagpur circle with 1,169 deaths and 50,177 cases, Aurangabad circle with 995 fatalities and 35,914 cases, Latur circle with 960 fatalities and 33,016 cases, followed by Akola with 530 deaths and 21,155 cases.

