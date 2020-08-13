Maharashtra reports new high of 413 COVID-19 deaths, 11,813 fresh cases of infection

Mumbai, August 13, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported a new high of 413 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 11,813 fresh cases of infection, official sources said here today.

This is the highest number of deaths reported by Maharashtra or any other state in India during the ongoing pandemic.

With these, the death toll in the state has gone up to 19,063, while the total number of cases has risen to 560,125 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in the country.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day in the state -- 390 -- was reported on August 9. The highest number of new cases during a 24-hour period -- 12,822 -- was reported on August 8.

A bulletin from the Public Health Department said 9,115 COVID patients were discharged from hospitals in the state today, taking the total number of those discharged after recovery to 1,90,958, making for a recovery rate of 69.80%. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.4%.

As many as 10,25,660 people are in home quarantine while 36,450 people are in institutional quarantine.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus in the state was 1,49,798 as of today, the bulletin said.

Pune accounted for 92 of the 413 deaths reported in the state today, followed by 65 in Thane and 48 in Mumbai, the most-affected city in the country.

There were also 36 deaths in Kolhapur, 20 in Satara, 15 each in Raigad, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Nagpur, 12 in Palghar, 11 in Latur, 10 in Sangli, nine in Osmanabad, eight in Ahmednagar, six in Solapur, five in Dhule, four in Nanded, threee each in Parbhani and Beed, 2 each in Ratnagiri, Jalna, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Gondiya, and one each in Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Washim and Chandrapur.

Mumbai's death toll has now increased to 6,991 and the number of cases increased by 1,200 to 127,556.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane division) saw the toll shooting up by the highest number -- 140 -- to reach 11,201 deaths, while 3,395 new cases took the total in the area so far to 278,969.

Pune district cases have reached 122,020 with the death toll increasing to 2,957, while Thane district has 109,703 cases with 3,190 fatalities.

With 118 more fatalities, the Pune division's death toll reached 3,774 and the case tally zoomed with 3,034 new cases to 141,727.

Nashik division has recorded 1,597 fatalities and 56,891 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 730 deaths and 22,569 cases, Kolhapur division with 583 fatalities and 20,419 cases, Latur division with 435 fatalities and 13,591 cases, Akola division with 351 fatalities and 11,327 cases, and Nagpur division with 334 deaths and 14,047 cases.

(With inputs from IANS)

NNN