Maharashtra reports new high of 334 COVID-19 deaths, 10,309 new cases

Mumbai, August 5, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported a new high of 334 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), and as many as 10,309 new cases of infection official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 16,476 while the total number of positive cases of coronavirus so far has gone up to 468,265 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in the country.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day in the state -- 322 -- was recorded on August 1.

The highest number of cases in a 24-hour period in the state was reported on July 30 at 11,147.

A bulletin from the Public Health Department said 6,165 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total of those discharged after full recovery so far to 305,521, making for a recovery rate of 65.25%. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.52%.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 145,961 as of today, the bulletin said.

As many as 943,658 people are in home quarantine, while 36,466 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

Of the 334 deaths in Maharashtra today, Pune accounted for the highest number at 92, followed by 69 in Thane.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, reported 42 deaths today, taking the total in the city to 6,591 so far. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the metropolis went up by 1,125 today to 119,240.

There were 36 deaths in Raigad today, 12 in Kolhapur, 10 in Nashik, 9 in Solapur, 8 in Palghar, 7 each in Sangli and Nagpur, 5 each in Aurangabad and Nanded, 4 each in Jalgaon and Nandurbar, 3 each in Ahmednagar, Satara, Latur, Osmanabad and Wardha, 2 each in Dhule, Ratnagiri and Beed, and one each in Jalna and Amravati, besides one from another state.

The toll in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (Thane Division comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) rose by 155 today 155 to touch 10,243. The total number of cases increased by 3,228 to 254,365.

The number of cases in Pune has crossed the 1-lakh mark to reach 101,262 while the death toll in the district has gone up to 2,434.

Cases in Thane district climbed up to 99,563 apart from 2,823 fatalities to make it the third worst-hit district after Mumbai and Pune.

With 104 more fatalities, the death toll of Pune Division (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) reached 3,130. As many as 2,870 new cases took its tally to 116,364.

Another area of major concern is Nashik division with 1,306 fatalities and 40,659 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 642 deaths and 18,428 cases, and Kolhapur division with 353 fatalities and 13,058 cases.

Next on the list is Latur division, that has recorded 297 fatalities and 7,944 cases, Akola division with 286 fatalities and 8,703 cases, and Nagpur division with 166 deaths and 8,288 cases.

(With inputs from IANS)

