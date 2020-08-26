Maharashtra reports new high of 14,999 new COVID-19 cases, 295 deaths

Mumbai, August 26, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported a new high of 14,888 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the previous 24 hours, and as many as 295 more deaths.

With these, the total number of COVID-positive cases in the state has risen to 718,711 while the death toll has gone up to 23,089.

A bulletin from the Public Health Department said that 7,367 COVID patients were discharged today in the state, taking the total of those discharged so far to 522,427, making for a recovery rate of 72.69 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.21 per cent.

Currently, 1,268,924 people are in home quarantine while 33,644 people are in insitutional quarantine, it said.

As of today, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 172,772, the bulletin said.

Of the 295 deaths reported today, Pune accounted for 46, followed by 36 in Nagpur, 28 in Mumbai, 22 in Thane, and 20 each in Solapur and Sangli.

There were also 19 fatalities in Ahmednagar, 17 in Nashik, 15 in Kolhapur, 14 each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad, eight in Beed, five each in Raigad and Osmanabad, four in Ratnagiri, three each in Satara, Nanded, and Yavatmal, two each in Nandurbar, Amravati, and Bhandara, one each in Dhule, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Washim, and Gondia, besides one from another state.

There was a sudden spurt of fatalities in Solapur and Sangli districts while eight districts reported zero deaths.

Remaining below the 50-mark for the 13th day, the death toll in Mumbai -- the most affected city in the country -- has now risen to 7,505 and the number of cases increased by 1,854 - the highest spike this month - to 139,537.

Of the total eight circles, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane circle) saw fatalities rise by 55 to 12,438 and with 4,585 new infectees - the highest so far, the total cases shot up to 317,358.

Pune district's cases stand at 158,269 till date with the fatalities increasing to 3,869.

Thane district, on the third spot, has 126,042 cases and the death toll increased to 3,646.

With 69 more fatalities, the Pune circle's death toll increased to 4,897 and the case tally zoomed up by 3,928 to 187,002.

Nashik circle has recorded 2,090 fatalities and 85,461 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle with 1,019 deaths and 33,803 cases, Aurangabad circle with 858 fatalities and 29,315 cases, Latur circle with 655 fatalities and 22,449 cases, Nagpur circle with 643 deaths and 27,215 cases, followed by Akola with 422 fatalities and 15,433 cases.

(With inputs from IANS)

