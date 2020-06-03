Maharashtra reports new high of 122 COVID-19 deaths, 2,560 new cases

Mumbai, June 3, 2020

Maharashtra today reported a new high of 122 COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,587 so far even as the state to grapple with the Cyclone Nisarga fury.

This is the fourth time in eight days that the state has recorded 100 deaths in a single day. Earlier, it had reported 103 deaths on June 2, 116 on May 29, and 105 on May 27.

The new deaths today include 60 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past nine days, with the previous highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

The total number of coronavirus patients increased to 74,860, with the Health Department reporting that 39,935 of them were active cases, an increase of 1,442 over Tuesday's 38,493.

The state has, however, recorded an encouraging recovery rate of 43.18 percent and a mortality rate of 3.45 percent.

Of the total 122 fatalities on Wednesday, 49 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- besides three persons from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal - taking the city death toll up to 1,417 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients here has shot up by 1,276 cases to touch 43,492 now.

Besides Mumbai's 49 deaths, there were 19 fatalities in Pune, 16 in Aurangabad, 10 each in Solapur and Thane (Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander towns), four in Dhule, two each in Akola, Jalgaon and Kolhapur, and one each in Palghar, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Jalna and Osmanabad.

The victims comprised 71 men and 51 women, and nearly 72 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, a total of 996 fully cured patients returned home, taking the number of those discharged from 31,333 to 32,329.

The MMR (Thane Division) continued to cause grave concerns with the 60 new COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 1,742. The number of cases has gone up to 56,794.

Though trailing a distant third after Mumbai and Thane, Pune Division fatalities touched 474, besides 10,059 patients.

Since June 1, Thane district with 10,865 cases and 240 fatalities, has shot past Pune district with 8,463 patients and 367 deaths.

The next major area of concern is Nashik Division with 174 deaths and 2,395 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 87 fatalities and 2,073 cases, and finally Akola Division with 53 deaths and 1,138 cases.

Latur Division has 12 deaths and 400 cases, Kolhapur Division 15 deaths and 1,125 patients, and finally, Nagpur Division with 12 deaths and 813 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased to 571,915, while those in institutional quarantine went down by 1,423 to 33,674.

IANS