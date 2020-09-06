Maharashtra reports more than 20,000 new cases, death toll crosses 26,000

Mumbai, September 6, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, reported a record 20,489 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases so far to 883,862.

As many as 312 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state on Sunday, raising the toll to 26,276.

Both the numbers are the highest for any state in India.

The 20,489 new cases reported on Sunday is higher than the previous peak of 19,218 recorded on Friday. This is the first time that the number of new cases in a 24-hour period has crossed the 20,000-mark.

The highest number of deaths in a single day in Maharashtra was 422, reported on August 18.

A bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said that 10,801 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state after full recovery, taking the total of those discharge so far to 636,574 and making for a recovery rate of 72.01%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.97%.

Currently, 1,481,909 people are in home quarantine in the state and 37,196 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

As of Sunday, there were 220,661 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, it said.

IANS adds:

Of the 312 deaths reported on Sunday, Pune accounted for 44, followed by 33 in Mumbai, 31 in Nagpur, 22 in Thane, 18 in Kolhapur, 16 each in Nashik, Ahmednagar and Nanded, 13 in Satara, 11 in Sangli, 9 each in Raigad and Aurangabad, 8 in Solapur, 7 each in Jalgaon, Latur and Yavatmal, 6 in Osmanabad, 5 in Dhule, 4 each in Palghar, Beed, Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur, 3 each in Jalna, Parbhani and Akola, 2 each in Ratnagiri and Buldhana, and 1 in Nandurbar, besides 2 from other states.

The day's highlights included a sharp spike in fatalities in Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Nanded and Satara, even as five districts in the state reported zero deaths.

In a significant move, Health Minister Rajesh Tope ordered that private hospitals will need to first audit their bills before giving them to patients for payment. This is expected to largely resolve the complaints of fleecing by some of the private sector hospitals.

With 33 fatalities, Mumbai's death toll increased to 7,832 and the number of coronavirus cases increased by 1,737 to touch 153,712.

Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) saw the fatalities shooting up by 68 to 13,224 and with 4,863 new infectees, the total cases rose to 356,392.

Pune district's COVID cases touched 194,559 till date with the fatalities increasing to 4,377.

Thane district is on the third spot with 140,991 cases and 3,935 deaths.

With 65 more fatalities, the death toll in Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) increased to 5,616 while the total cases zoomed by the highest ever single-day tally of 6,306 to 234,468 now.

Nashik circle recorded 2,526 fatalities and 111,276 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle's 1,475 deaths and 49,368 cases, and Aurangabad circle with 976 fatalities and 34,442 cases.

Nagpur circle recorded 973 deaths and 45,862 cases, Latur circle had 893 fatalities and 31,100 cases, followed by Akola division with 513 deaths and 20,113 cases.

