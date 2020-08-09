Maharashtra reports a new high of 390 COVID-19 deaths, 12,248 fresh cases of infection

Mumbai, August 9, 2020

Maharashtra today reported a new high of 390 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 12,248 fresh cases of infection, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 17,757 while the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has gone up to 515,332 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in the country.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day in the state -- 334 -- was recorded on August 5. The highest number of cases -- 12,822 -- was reported yesterday (August 8).

A bulletin from the Public Health Department said 13,348 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of those discharged after full recovery until today to 351,710, making for recovery rate of 68.25%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 3.45%.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 145,588 as of today, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,00,588 people are in home quarantine, while 36,957 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

Of the 390 deaths reported today, Pune accounted for the highest at 90, followed by 48 in Mumbai, 47 in Thane and 40 in Nagpur.

The toll in Mumbai rose to 6,799 today while the total number of coronavirus cases in the city increased by 1,066 to 123,382.

There were also 28 deaths in Jalgaon, 14 in Nashik, 13 in Kolhapur, 12 in Latur, 10 each in Palghar, Solapur, and Yavatmal, nine in Aurangabad, eight in Satara, seven each in Raigad, Sangli, and Parbhani, five in Nanded, four in Ahmednagar, three in Buldhana, two each in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Hingoli, and one each in Dhule, Jalna, Osmanabad, Beed, Wardha, Gondia, and Gadchiroli.

