Maharashtra reports 89 COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 2,287

Mumbai, May 31, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 89 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths that took the toll in the state to 2,286 so far while the total number of cases has risen by 2,487 to 67,655.

The number of deaths was down 27 from the figure of 116 -- the highest in a single day in the state -- reported on May 29.

Of the 89 deaths, as many as 70 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone. The number of cases in the region crossed the 51,000-mark today.

Of the total number of cases in the stae, as many as 36,031 are active cases, up 1,150 from Saturday.

The state has notched a recovery rate of 43.35 per cent and a mortality (death) rate of 3.37 per cent, with the patient doubling time improving to 17.5 days over last week's 11.3 days, against the national average of 15.7 days.

Of the total 89 fatalities on Sunday, 52 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city deaths up from Saturday's 1,227 to 1,279 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the metropolis has shot up by 1,244 cases to touch 39,686.

Besides Mumbai's 52 deaths, there were 18 fatalities in Thane (Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali), 9 in Pune, 6 in Nashik (Malegaon), 2 Solapur, and one each in Osmanabad and Yavatmal.

The victims comprised 46 men and 43 women, and nearly 63 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, a total of 1,248 fully cured patients returned home on Sunday, taking the number of those discharged from 28,081 to 29,329.

Maharashtra announced a gradual easing of the lockdown from June 1 under #MissionBeginAgain, with specified activities permitted in phases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in an address to the state on Sunday.

Spelling out cheers for Bollywood, film shootings of all types have been permitted with a set of guidelines, while doorstep delivery of newspapers will also start shortly.

The MMR continued to cause grave concern with 1,548 COVID-19 deaths so far and positive cases going up to 51,397.

Though trailing a distant second after Mumbai, Pune Division fatalities touched 415, besides 9,339 patients. The next major area of concern is Nashik Division with 163 deaths and 2,046 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 66 fatalities and 1,838 cases, and finally Akola Division with 48 deaths and 1,010 cases.

There's Latur Division with 10 deaths and 356 cases, Kolhapur Division with 10 deaths and 866 patients, and finally Nagpur Division with 11 deaths and 744 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased from Saturday's 551,660 to 558,100 on Sunday, and those in institutional quarantine decreased by 940 to 34,480.

The state's containment zones decreased from 3,169 to 3,157 on Sunday and 18,490 health teams have carried out a survey of a population of around 70.1 lakhs in the state.

IANS