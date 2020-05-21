Maharashtra reports 64 new COVID-19 deaths, total cases jump past 41,000

Mumbai, May 21, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 64 new coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths as the toll rose to 1,454 and the total number of cases shot up to 41,642.

This was the fifth consecutive day that the state has recorded more than 50 deaths and more than 2,000 new cases of infection.

The Health Department said that, with today's cases, the number of active cases has gone up to 28,454, swelling by 2,290 over Wednesday's 26,164.

Of the total 64 fatalities, 41 were recorded in Mumbai alone for the second day running -- the second highest single-day figure after 43 deaths on May 19 -- and the city's toll increased to 882, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients shot up by 1,382 cases to 25,500.

Mumbai's Dharavi slum continued to be a major hotspot, notching 47 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of patients to 1,425, with 56 deaths so far.

There were nine deaths in Malegaon, eight in Pune, three in Aurangabad, two in Thane (Navi Mumbai), besides one in Solapur.

They comprised 36 men and 28 women, and nearly 60 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, 1,408 fully cured patients returned home on Thursday, taking the number of those discharged to 11,726.

Cracking the whip, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered cases to be filed against those private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics which are shut during the lockdown period.

Many private healthcare institutions have not opened up -- ignoring the BMC's green signal -- to help clear the rush of patients and ease the load on the public hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though estimates are not available, hundreds of medium and small private hospitals, nursing homes and neighbourhood clinics continue to remain closed, forcing patients to throng government hospitals.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a flag march in the congested areas of minority-dominated Bhendi Bazar and Nagpada areas late on Wednesday to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown.

Similarly, the Bhiwandi police (Thane) also carried out a flag march today in the township where huge crowds suddenly trooped out on the roads last night after wildcat rumours floated that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was coming to distribute relief material.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause huge health concerns with 993 COVID-19 deaths so far and 31,851 cases of infection.

Though trailing a distant second after Mumbai, Pune Division fatalities touched 264, besides 5,371 patients. The next major area of concern is Nashik Division with 94 deaths and 1,425 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 40 fatalities and 1,297 cases, and finally Akola Division with 34 deaths and 641 cases.

There's also Latur Division with six deaths and 178 cases, Kolhapur Division with five deaths and 357 patients, and finally Nagpur Division with seven deaths and 474 patients.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from 404,892 to 437,304 - a huge single-day spurt of 32,412 - and those in institutional quarantine went up from 26,752 to 26,865, while the state's containment zones increased from 1,849 on Wednesday to 1,949 on Thursday.

As many as 15,894 health teams have carried out a survey of a population of around 64.8 lakh in the state.

IANS