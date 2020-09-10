Maharashtra reports 495 more COVID deaths, 23,446 new cases of infection

Mumbai, September 10, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 495 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 23,446 new cases of infection.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 28,282 while the total number of cases so far has risen to 990,795 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in India.

The 495 deaths reported today included 448 recorded in the past 24 hours and 47 added to the total after a reconciliation of the figures of the last few days, sources said.

A bulletin from the State Public Health Department said 14,253 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state today after full recovery, taking the total of those who have been cured to 700,715, making for a recovery rate of 70.72%. The case fatality rate in the state stood at 2.85%.

Currently, there are 16,30,701 people in home quarantine in the state and 38,220 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 2,61,432 as of today, it said.

The 448 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours is the highest so far in the state. The previous high was 423 reported on September 7. The highest number of cases in a day -- 23,816 -- was reported on September 9.

IANS adds:

Of the 495 deaths, Satara led the state with 72 fatalities, followed by 50 each in Pune and Nagpur, 39 in Kolhapur, 38 in Mumbai, 34 in Thane, 22 in Sangli, 15 in Ahmednagar, 14 each in Jalgaon and Solapur, 10 each in Palghar and Raigad, 9 each in Dhule and Jalna, 8 in Nashik, 7 each in Parbhani and Amravati, 6 in Nanded, 5 each in Nandurbar and Aurangabad, 4 each in Latur and Washim, 3 each in Ratnagiri and Beed, 2 in Osmanabad, 1 each in Hingoli, Akola, Gondia and Chandrapur, besides 4 from other states or foreigners and 47 old cases of deaths.

The day witnessed a sharp spike in fatalities from Satara, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli and Ahmednagar, even as 6 districts in the state reported zero deaths.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the past 31 days, with 38 fatalities, Mumbai's death toll crossed the 8,000-mark, rising from 7,985 to 8,023 and the number of coronavirus cases in the city shot up by another high of 2,371 to jump from 160,744 to 163,115 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up, with the fatalities shooting up by 92, from 13,584 a day earlier to 13,676 and with another spurt of 5,836 new infections, the total cases shot up from 375,963 the previous day to 381,799 now.

Pune district COVID cases touched 218,502 till date with the fatalities increasing from 4,584 a day earlier to 4,634 now.

Thane district on the third spot witnessed 150,793 cases and the death toll increased from 4,058 the previous day to 4,092 now.

With a stupendous 136 more fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased from 5,923 to 6,059 and the case tally zoomed up by the highest jump of 7,644 - from 257,659 a day earlier to 265,303 now.

Nashik circle recorded 2,767 fatalities and 125,319 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle's 1,733 deaths and 60,353 cases, and Nagpur circle recorded 1,329 deaths and 57,652 cases.

Aurangabad circle had 1,046 fatalities and 39,019 cases, Latur circle recorded 1,014 fatalities and 36,527 cases, followed by Akola division with 565 deaths and 23,837 cases.

