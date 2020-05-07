Maharashtra reports 43 more COVID-19 deaths, Mumbai cases tally crosses 11K

Mumbai, May 7, 2020

Maharashtra recorded 43 COVID-19 deaths, the highest in a single day, while the number of cases in Mumbai crossed 11,000, health officials said here on Wednesday.

With 43 fatalities, the state death toll shot up to 694 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 17,974.

Of the total 43 deaths today, 25 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- taking the city toll to 437 while the number of COVID-19-positive patients in the city shot up by 680 to 11,394.

Among the Mumbai victims, there was one from Manipur and another from Bihar, said officials.

Besides Mumbai's 25 deaths, Pune recorded 7 new deaths, Palghar 6, Solapur two and one each was recorded in Akola and Aurangabad.

The dead comprised 24 men and 19 women, and nearly 67 percent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the number of COVID-19 tests in the state crossed the 200,000-mark which is one of the reasons for the high number of cases detected.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause major worries with 472 COVID-19 deaths and 13,717 patients.

Pune Division trails a distant second with 141 fatalities and 2,406 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 31 deaths and 715 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 13 fatalities and 468 patients and finally, Akola Division with 21 deaths and 290 patients.

On the positive side, 207 more fully cured patients returned home, taking the number of those discharged to 3,301 till date.

Of the 8,816 patients admitted to various hospitals across Maharashtra, 96 are in ICU for various reasons, 92 are on ventilators, 236 required oxygen support, and 424 are serious.

Another 5,228 patients are asymptomatic and 3,209 have mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine increased to 212,742 and those in institutional quarantine increased to 13,494, while the state's containment zones increased to 1,087.

As many as 12,021 teams have carried out a survey of a population of around 51.7 lakhs in the state till date.

IANS