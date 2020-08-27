Maharashtra reports 355 more COVID deaths, 14,718 new cases of infection

Mumbai, August 27, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 355 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 14,718 new cases of infection -- the second highest spike in a single day.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 23,444 and the total number of cases has gone up to 733,568 -- both being the highest among all states in the country.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 14,888 -- was recorded yesterday.

A bulletin from the Public Health Department said 9,136 COVID patients were discharged today, taking the total number of patients discharged so far after full reccovery to 531,563, making for a recovery rate of 72.46%. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.2%.

The number of active cases of COVID in the state stood at 178,234 as of today. As many as 1,324,232 are in home quarantine and 33,641 are in institutional quarantine.

Of the 355 deaths reported today, Pune accounted for 47, followed by 36 in Nagpur, 32 in Nashik, 31 each in Thane and Nanded, 30 in Mumbai, 27 in Kolhapur, 20 in Raigad, 18 in Solapur, 17 in Sangli, 10 in Jalgaon, 8 in Ahmednagar, 6 in Aurangabad, 5 in Dhule, 4 each in Jalna, Osmanabad and Bhandara, 3 each in Nandurbar, Latur and Wardha, 2 each in Palghar, Satara, Beed, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, 1 in Hingoli, besides 3 victims from other states.

The day's highlights were a sudden spurt in fatalities in Nagpur, Nashik and Nanded districts while eight districts reported zero deaths.

Remaining below the 50-range for the second straight week with 30 fatalities, Mumbai's death toll increased from 7,505 to 7,535 and the number of corona cases increased by 1,350 - the second highest spike this month - to touch 140,888 now.

Of the eight circles, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (Thane circle, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) accounted for 83 deaths today, taking the toll to 12,521. With 3,505 new infectees, the total cases in MMR has shot up to 320,868.

Pune district cases touched 161,945 till date with the fatalities increasing from 3,869 a day earlier to 3,916.

Thane district is at the third spot (after Pune and Mumbai) as it witnessed 127,374 cases and the death toll increased from 3,646 the previous day to 3,677 now.

With 67 more fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased from 4,897 to 4,964 and the case tally zoomed up by a staggering 4,515 to reach 191,526 now.

Nashik circle recorded 2,148 fatalities and 88,079 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle's 1,063 deaths and 34,949 cases, and Aurangabad circle with 869 fatalities and 29,775 cases.

Next is Latur circle with 695 fatalities and 23,063 cases, Nagpur circle with 686 deaths and 28,763 cases, followed by Akola division's 428 fatalities and 15,848 cases.

(With inputs from iANS)

